Telangana Residential School students excel at national level

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:30 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

A view of TSWR-CoE Bellampalli Prinicpal Inala Saidulu.

Mancherial: Telangana Social Welfare Residential (TSWR) School (Boys), Bellampalli which was upgraded as a Centre of Excellence four years ago, is setting an example to others in producing meritorious students. The students of the centre are securing seats in the country’s premier educational institutions that offer engineering, medicine and other professional courses.

Students of the centre who come from remote parts of the erstwhile Adilabad district are able to get seats in Indian Institute of Technologies (IIT), National Institute of Technologies (NIT), and Centre-funded technical institutions thanks to the dedication and unwavering guidance of the teachers and principal Inala Saidulu who has been a driving force of the institution for seven years.

Evidently, Naitham Rajesh, a tribal student of this centre and a native of interior Nagaram village in Vemanapalli achieved admission to the IIT-Varanasi in 2020, while six others students secured admissions in NITs in the past three years. Two students Borkuti Anil of Sulugupalli in Bejjur mandal and Konuri Umesh Chandra from Batwanpalli village in Bellampalli passed out from this institution and got seats in medicine in private medical colleges in 2020, as per information provided by the principal.

Similarly, three students of the institution bagged an opportunity to study at Indian Institute of Information Technology, Ranchi in 2021. Three more alumni of the centre were able to get seats at Delhi University in 2021. Four students could get admissions into The Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical and Engineering Training (CIFNET) of Kochi in Kerala last year.

Six students were shortlisted by the Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology, Kovalam in Kerala. Five students were selected by the national institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), two students were shortlisted by Azim Premji University, Bengaluru. Four students got seats at the University of Rajasthan and another secured admission into the University of Kerala so far.

“We are adopting various innovative teaching methods and honing students by laying a special focus on those who are unable to understand lessons. We visit houses of certain pupils to find out their socio-economic conditions and motivate their parents at regular intervals. We prepare them to make sacrifices for a bright future. As a result, students who come from government schools and Ashram schools run by tribal welfare departments are able to perform well in academics,” Saidulu told ‘Telangana Today.’

Besides academics, 24 students took part in national-level games and sports and 54 students achieved medals in State-level events from 2016 to 2022. Thirteen pupils were selected for undergoing special coaching at different sports academies run by Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS)-in 2019. The success of the students in sports can be attributed to the hard work of physical education teachers, Shiva and Vaman.

The centre bagged the national Swachch Purashkar award for 2016-17. It was one among 14 educational institutions selected from Telangana to have been honoured with the award. School principal received Rs 50,000 cash award and a certificate of appreciation. The centre was presented with the Harita Mithra award by the State government for the effective implementation of Telanganaku Harita Haram in 2017.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .