Telangana: Revanth Reddy and KT Rama Rao cross swords on X

The BRS working president asked why was Congress government not questioning the union government on direct allocations of mines (exempting from auctioning) to PSUs in Gujarat and Orissa by NDA government?

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 June 2024, 10:53 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had crossed swords with his arch opponent and BRS working president KT Rama Rao on social media platform X over the issue of privatisation of coal blocks.

Responding to a post on X arguing that KT Rama Rao’s charges that the Congress government had participated and promoted the auction of coal blocks to Singareni Colleries, Revanth Reddy maintained that the Congress in Telangana had strongly opposed privatisation or selling off of stakes “of our people by either central government or erstwhile KCR government”.

Earlier in a post on X, the BRS working president reminded the Chief Minister that as PCC president and MP in 2021, the latter had demanded that the union government stop the coal blocks auction, besides transferring four blocks to Singareni Colleries.

Revanth Garu, As PCC president & MP, in 2021 you had demanded the Union Government to stop the auction of coal blocks and transfer the 4 coal blocks to Singareni Collieries Now as Chief Minister, to the absolute dismay of people of Telangana, you have sent your Deputy CM to… https://t.co/rhuMLBAd6O — KTR (@KTRBRS) June 21, 2024

“Now as Chief Minister, to the absolute dismay of people of Telangana, you have sent your Deputy CM to participate and promote the auctions that you and Congress party had opposed in the past,” KT Rama Rao said on X.

He also sought an explanation from the Chief Minister over the reasons for change of heart and compulsions, if any. “Do you not agree that auctioning of Telangana coal blocks will essentially pave the way for eventual privatization of Singareni under the guise of disinvestment?” KT Rama Rao asked.

In reply, the Chief Minister said “the first and second tranches of selling off blocks of Singareni were done by Central government & KCR when he was CM – to two companies – Aurobindo and Avantika. You or your party never spoke against it. Compulsions?!,”

KTR garu, Since you have not cared to hear anything crores of people of Telangana spoke for 10 years, it is unlikely you will care to listen to facts now, but hope in our hearts tries nevertheless. 1. All the leaders and cadre of Congress in Telangana strongly oppose… https://t.co/NnSNZukjdA pic.twitter.com/YvXC6v4oaR — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) June 21, 2024

He further said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had gone not only to protest against further privatisation and auction of Singareni blocks but also to demand the revoking and return of coal block sold off to Avantika and Aurobindo.

“Telangana people, their interests, their properties, rights and future is safe with Congress. We will fight not only for our coal but every single right of our people. Irony died that the guy who sold off Singareni and ORR Ring Road collection rights is speaking now,” Revanth Reddy added.