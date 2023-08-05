Telangana rose to 3rd in Per Capita Income from earlier 10th, says Harish Rao

In 2014, Telangana’s PCI was Rs.1.72 lakh and it increased to Rs.3.12 lakh at current prices, Harish Rao said during question hour in Assembly

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said Telangana, which was in the 10th position in terms of Per Capita Income (PCI) in 2014, was now ranked third in the country as per the 2022-23 data released by the Centre on August 1 this year.

In 2014, Telangana’s PCI was Rs.1.72 lakh and it increased to Rs.3.12 lakh at current prices. Only Goa and Sikkim were ahead of Telangana in the PCI performance. The youngest State in the country had surpassed larger States like Gujarat, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka and others in increasing the PCI, the Minister said during question hour in the Assembly on Saturday.

The improvement in PCI of Telangana reflects the good performance of the State government. Maintaining fiscal discipline, increased capital expenditure, strengthening agriculture, manufacturing and service, the Telangana government achieved substantial increase in PCI, he explained.

Dismissing the opposition parties’ campaign on State’s debts, the Minister said the union government in the Parliament had declared that Telangana was ranked fifth from below in the chart of States with high debts. A State’s debts were checked with debt-GSDP ratio, he added.

