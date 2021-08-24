Telangana: Rs 382.5 crore released towards CDP funds

Hyderabad: The State government on Tuesday issued orders releasing Rs 382.5 crore to districts towards first and second quarters of the current fiscal 2021-22 for taking up the development works under the Constituency Development Programme in the respective constituency. Each MLA and MLC is eligible to sanction development works worth Rs 2.5 crore in their respective constituencies.

Accordingly, all the District Collectors are permitted to accord sanctions for the eligible works under the CDP, as per the existing guidelines. They were also requested to obtain the proposals from the MLAs and MLCs concerned, as per the category-wise earmarking of funds under SCSDF/STSDF allocation and also spend 40 per cent funds to the government as well as local body schools.

Further, the District Collectors of Mahabubnagar and Jayashankar Bhupalpally have been authorised to draw Rs 12.5 crore and Rs 5 crore respectively and transfer Rs 5 crore and Rs 2.5 crore to the Personal Deposit accounts of newly formed districts of Narayanpet and Mulugu respectively. All the District Collectors have been authorised to operate these PD accounts. They should follow the existing accounting procedures and would be responsible for any deviation.

