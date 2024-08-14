Telangana: School Education dept takes up textbook review following foreword mentioning KCR as ‘CM’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 August 2024, 08:35 PM

Hyderabad: Once bitten, twice shy.

That’s what the School Education department is these days after a blunder was noticed in the textbooks at the beginning of the academic year 2024-25.

Now, the department has taken up a review and verification of the content in the Class I to X textbooks. The move is aimed at examining the textbooks to identify and address issues, if any, in both English and Telugu medium textbooks.

In recently released proceedings, the district educational officers were asked to instruct the subject experts, ELTC, DIET and CTE faculty to review and verify the Class I to X textbooks to identify printing, translation and conceptual errors, if any, and submit the findings by August 25.

The review has been prompted by a significant mistake in the foreword printed in textbooks that thanked former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and several colleagues from his erstwhile cabinet including G Jagadish Reddy, Sabitha Indra Reddy and Kadiyam Srihari for their guidance and advices.

The foreword was copied and printed from the earlier print. In fact, the SCERT did not even change the date December 5, 2022, in the foreword.