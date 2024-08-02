Telangana: Trial run of Sitarama project Pusugudem pump house successful

The trail run of Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP) second pump house at Pusugudem was conducted successfully on Thursday night.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 August 2024, 08:19 PM

Trial run of Sitarama project second pump house at Pusugudem of Mulkalapalli mandal in Kothagudem district conducted.

Kothagudem: The trial run of Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLIP) second pump house at Pusugudem of Mulkalapalli mandal in the district conducted successfully.

It might be noted that the pump house was fitted with motors procured from China and a Chinese team arrived here recently to prepare the motors for the trial run, which was conducted on Thursday night.

The trial run of the first pump house at BG Kothur village of Aswapuram mandal in the district was conducted successfully in June last week. Former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao initiated Sitarama project to irrigate 10 lakh acres with an estimated cost of Rs.17, 000 crore.

The BRS government has already completed the construction of the pump house and more than 70 percent works of the canals. The State government was making efforts to fill Wyra reservoir through the Enkoor link canal to supply water to agriculture fields in Sathupalli and Wyra area.

The trial run of the third pump house at Kamalapuram in the mandal would be done soon. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was expected to launch supply of water in the second week of August if everything goes according to the plan, officials said.