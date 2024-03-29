Telugu-origin Suhani Rao Boinpally makes history as first South Asian winner of ‘Miss Teen Galaxy Pageant UK’

Competing against 25 finalists at Warrington's Parr Hall on March 23rd, she became the first South Asian to achieve this honor in the pageant’s 15th anniversary, dominating all rounds with the highest scores.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 March 2024, 06:36 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana-origin Suhani Rao Boinpally has etched her name in history by winning the esteemed Miss Teen Galaxy Pageant UK title. Competing against 25 finalists at Warrington’s Parr Hall on March 23rd, she became the first South Asian to achieve this honor in the pageant’s 15th anniversary, dominating all rounds with the highest scores.

Having relocated to Buckinghamshire in the UK 14 years ago, Suhani’s family originates from Thotapally village in the Siddipet district. A passionate dancer with a Bharathanatyam Diploma, Suhani uses her art to convey important messages. Holding the title of ‘Natya Kala Jothy,’ she is currently pursuing a Post Diploma with aspirations of preserving the art form through teaching.

Beyond dance, Suhani is an avid debater and actor. With the new title, she plans to advocate for representation and climate change awareness. She further aims to address period poverty sustainably, organizing initiatives such as beach cleanups and biodegradable pad donation campaigns in India.

Looking ahead, Suhani will represent the UK at the Galaxy International Pageant in Orlando, Florida, USA, in August, competing for the international crown against teen finalists from around the world, vying for the prestigious international crown.

Watch: fb.watch/r4YwBxQoI5/