Tension at Laxmi Barrage as Congress workers attempt unauthorized entry

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:45 AM, Thu - 2 November 23

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Tensions ran high at the Laxmi Barrage, which is part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme at Medigadda here, after Congress workers attempted to breach the area in defiance of Section 144 of the Cr.PC orders on Thursday.

The Congress appeared to be looking to create trouble on purpose because the police had already granted permission to Rahul Gandhi and three other State leaders, including TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka, and MLC T Jeevan Reddy though Section 144 was in force in the area.

However, even as their leaders were allowed to visit the site of Pier 20, which had sunk on October 21, several other Congress workers created a ruckus by trying to barge onto the barrage. The police was then forced to use force to disperse the unauthorised visitors from the project area.

During the visit, Rahul Gandhi voiced concerns about the project’s construction quality.

The Laxmi Barrage site has now transformed into a heavily fortified security zone, with local police enforcement working in conjunction with Central paramilitary forces, ensuring stringent oversight at the Ambatpally inter-State check post near the barrage. Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Cr.PC remain in effect at the barrage, which has been closed to both traffic and visitors for several days now.