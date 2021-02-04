Tension in Kolkata area as missing minor girl found dead

Preliminary investigation suggested that the minor was assaulted and then killed to destroy evidence.

Kolkata: A nine-year-old girl was found dead with a slit throat under mysterious circumstance in Kolkata’s Jorabagan on Thursday morning, sparking tension in the area.

After police found the partly clothed body bearing multiple injury marks from a rooftop in the neighbourhood, senior police officers led by city Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Murlidhar Sharma visited the spot.

A forensic team and officers of Kolkata Police’s Homicide Cell were also at the spot to collect evidence.

The girl, a resident of north Kolkata’s Sovabazaar area, had come to visit her relatives at Jorabagan. After she went missing on Wednesday evening, her kin lodged a police complaint about her mysterious disappearance.

The area police had carried out a search in the neighbourhood to locate the missing minor.