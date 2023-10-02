Tension prevails at ex-minister’s house in AP

The AP State Women's Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma had written to the Director General of Police seeking action on the minister

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:01 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

The AP State Women's Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma had written to the Director General of Police seeking action on the minister

Paravada: There was tension at the residence of former minister and Telugu Desam Party leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy at Vennelapalem of Paravada mandal on Monday when police went there to serve notice on the former for passing disparaging remarks on Tourism minister R.K. Roja.

The AP State Women’s Commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma had written to the Director General of Police seeking action on the minister, and consequently, the police went to Vennelapalem. However, the TDP workers tried to stop police from entering the premises and at one stage both the sides were seen jostling with each other.