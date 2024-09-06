TGEJAC puts forward 39 demands before government

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 September 2024, 08:07 PM

A delegation of TGEJAC called on Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka in Hyderabad recently.

Khammam: Telangana Employees Joint Action Committee (TGEJAC) has put forward 39 demands before the State government and wanted immediate steps to address them.

A delegation comprising TGEJAC chairman Maram Jagdeeswar, its secretary Eluri Srinivasa Rao, Telangana JAC steering committee member Devarakonda Saidulu and other key leaders called on Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka in Hyderabad recently and discussed their problems with him.

Immediate release of four pending DAs was among the demands put forward besides seeking of Pay Revision Commission report and implementing 51 percent fitment to the employees. The JAC also wanted health cards issued to the employees, clearing of pending bills of the employees and abolishing the e-Kuber system.

The JAC leaders asked Vikramarka to send the employees transferred during the elections back to their old station of work, to abolish the contributory pension system , to resolve the issues related to GO 317 and restore the Employees Joint Staff Council.

The Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka took note of the petition and responded positively to solve the problems, Saidulu said here on Friday.