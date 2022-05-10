‘The Kashmir Files’ banned in Singapore

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:07 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Hyderabad: Singapore on Monday banned ‘The Kashmir Files’, saying that the film’s one sided portrayal of a particular community could disrupt religious harmony in the country.

“The film will be refused classification for its provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims and the depictions of Hindus being persecuted in the ongoing conflict in Kashmir,” said a statement by the country’s InfoComm Media Development Authority along with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and the Ministry of Home Affairs.

On Monday, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor shared the Singapore government statement, given to Channel News Asia, on Twitter. “Film promoted by India’s ruling party, #KashmirFiles, banned in Singapore:” he wrote.

The film had been endorsed by Bharatiya Janata Party and several BJP-ruled states had also exempted the movie from entertainment tax.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the erstwhile state in early 1990s due to militancy. It was released on March 11, and has received mixed reviews and criticism for its factual in-accuracy and the communal tone of the narrative.

