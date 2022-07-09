‘The Warriorr’ pre-release event saw reigning film personalities onstage

Published: Updated On - 01:42 PM, Sat - 9 July 22

Hyderabad: Filmmaker N Lingusamy’s bilingual movie ‘Warriorr’, produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi of Srinivasaa Silver Screen, featuring Ram Pothineni and Krithi Shetty is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on July 14. Marking this occasion, the pre-release event was held in Chennai, which had the presence of the reigning directors, technicians and actors from the movie industry.

Well-known directors like Vasantha Balan, Balaji Sakthivel, Siva, Bharathiraja, RK Selvamani, Shankar, Karthick Subbaraj, Vijay Milton, actor Vishal, actor-directors SJ Suryah and Radhakrishnan Parthiban, and producer Anbu Chezhian were present at the grand event to wish the director and his entire team success for the upcoming film.

Director Mani Ratnam said, “Lingusamy is the nerve centre for me. He has been the only connecting point for all the directors, especially during the lockdown time. I am really surprised to see all the warriors here on a single stage. If I knew earlier that there are so many warriors here, I would have shot the war scenes here instead of filming them in Hyderabad. I wish grand success to the entire team of ‘Warriorr’.”

Senior star Nadhiya said, “This is a special moment for all of us here. I have known Lingusamy sir as a well-established director, but today I see him as a good friend, and so many have gathered here for him. Ram is such a fabulous actor. Krithi has been such a great help for me on the sets in enlightening me about the social media. Aadhi has done a remarkable job in this movie. I was spellbound watching his changeover on the first day of shooting. I thank producer Srinivas sir for making such a great project. I wish everyone for the grand success of this movie.”

Actor Aadhi said, “Working in this movie has been a great delighting experience. I thank Lingusamy sir for giving me such a great role to perform Guru’s character. I am so glad that the reigning filmmakers are here, and am so happy to be sharing the stage with them now. I thank the entire team for being a great support.”

Music director Devi Sri Prasad said, “It’s great to see that the entire movie industry has come here for the sake of Lingusamy sir. He is such a great poet and a wonderful person. When I initially saw and worked with Ram, I saw him as a romantic hero, and now, it’s a surprise to see him as Ustad Ram. Such a transformation is amazing. We, as a team, had a great time working together on this project. The movie has turned to be powerful.”

Krithi Shetty said, “I am glad that there are so many greatest filmmakers here to support the movie. I thank Lingusamy sir for making me a part of this movie. I am so happy for Sujith sir, as he is garnering great reviews for his visuals in the trailer. I have many scenes with Ram and I really enjoyed working with Nadhiya ma’am. Producer Srinivas sir has been a great support. DSP is the USP of all movies so far, and it’s because of his wonderful music the movie has gained so much intensity. I admire the way Aadhi chooses and nurtures his characterisations. Ram has been already considered as the Warriorr in Telugu industry, and he will be called the same in Tamil after the release of this movie.”

Actor Ram Pothineni said, “I am blessed to have such a wonderful debut in Tamil cinema, which has been my long-time dream. I thank everyone for making ‘Bullet’ song a great success. I thank Devi Sri Prasad for delivering a power-packed album. I am greatly elated to have Aadhi playing a powerful role. I thank Silambarasan brother for crooning the ‘Bullet’ song. I thank Sivakarthikeyan brother, Suriya sir and other celebrities, who have been sharing their support for this project. Krithi and I are so blessed to have such a great debut in Tamil cinema. I thank producer Chitturi sir for making me a part of this movie. Nadhiya ma’am has been a fabulous part of the film. I thank all the legends for being here, and I request you all to support this movie.”

Director Lingusamy said, “I am emotionally happy to have so many reigning filmmakers and actors marking their presence here. I feel blessed to have gained the favour of so many friends in the industry. I thank Vivega for coming up with wonderful lyrics. Only few films get perfect energy levels among actors and technicians. I am so excited that the energy levels of mine, Ram sir and DSP sir have been great for this movie. Working with Nadhiya madam has been a long-time dream, and it has happened with the right project now. Krithi Shetty has the shades of Meera Jasmine, and she is sure to rule the industry. Aadhi sir has done a remarkable job in this movie, and he is the best villain in my movies I have made so far. He will be winning more awards for ‘Best Villain’ category next year. I am so blessed to have a producer like Srinivasaa Chitturri sir. He never interfered in the creative process and kept spending more money. I have worked wholeheartedly for this project, and it will earn him good profits.”

Talking about the hero, the director added, “Just like how ‘Sandakozhi’, ‘Paiyya’ were turning point for many actors, so will be ‘Warriorr’ for Ram. He is an amalgamation of my heroes like Vikram, Mammootty sir, Suriya and others, who have worked with me till the date. I thank Simbu sir, Suriya sir and others for supporting this movie. I thank Udhayanidhi brother for supporting this movie with the launch of ‘Bullet’ song.”