There can be no discrimination in sport, says Yuvraj Singh

New Delhi: Reacting to the racial abuse that has been dished out by the Australian crowd to pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah, former India batsman Yuvraj Singh on Monday said that the spirit of unity should be encouraged as there is no discrimination in the world of sport.

“Cricket has always brought together people of different backgrounds and nationalities. This spirit of unity should be encouraged. I hope people come to understand that there is no discrimination in the world of sport. Never has been and never should be,” tweeted Yuvraj.

The Indian team on Saturday lodged an official complaint after the crowd at the SCG racially abused pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj over the second and third day of the ongoing Pink Test. The crowd did not stop on day four of the ongoing Pink Test as Siraj along with India skipper Ajinkya Rahane had a word with umpire Paul Reiffel regarding the unruly behaviour of the crowd.

Visuals on television indicated that there were some words spoken for Siraj who was fielding near the boundary rope. Both the umpires then had a word with each other and the police then asked a group of men to leave the stand.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia have agreed that action needs to be taken against the offenders to send out a “strong message” that racism does not have a place in cricket, BCCI Treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal had said on Sunday.

Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia’s Head of Integrity and Security, on Sunday said that strict action will be taken against the section of fans who hurled racial slurs at Indian pacers Siraj and Bumrah.

“Cricket Australia condemns in the strongest terms possible all discriminatory behaviour. If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket,” said Carroll, Cricket Australia’s Head of Integrity and Security in an official release.

“CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council’s investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday. Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions, and referral to NSW Police. As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent,” he added.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also “strongly condemned” reported incidents of racism and have offered Cricket Australia all necessary support in investigating the incidents. “Under the ICC Anti-Discrimination policy, Cricket Australia will now be required to investigate the issue and provide a report to the ICC on the incident and any action taken to ensure the issue has been dealt with appropriately,” ICC said in a statement.