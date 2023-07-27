| There Is An Undeclared Emergency In Bihar Says Vijay Kumar Sinha

“There is an undeclared emergency in Bihar”, says Vijay Kumar Sinha

Bihar Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha said that the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has imposed an undeclared emergency in the state.

By IANS Published Date - 09:49 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

Patna: Bihar Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday said that the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has imposed an undeclared emergency in the state of Bihar.

“In a bid to hide failure, the state government has suspended the internet services in Darbhanga. This is not the first time when internet services have been snapped in Bihar. During Ram Navami this year, internet services were snapped in Bihar Sheriff and Sasaram. Our former MLA Jawahar Prasad Kushwaha was also arrested. It is like an undeclared emergency situation in Bihar. The state government is trying to create fear among the public,”Sinha said.

He said that there was only one incident that took place in Manipur but such incidents are taking place every day in Bihar. “The incident of Begusarai was one such example. But the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will not talk about it,” Sinha said.

Sinha, who was leading a four member team, visited some villages falling under Kamtaul and Mabbi police stations in Darbhanga district.

He had gone to these places to assess the situation arising due to communal tension.

Keeping in view the communal tension, the Bihar Home Department has suspended internet services till July 30 in the district.