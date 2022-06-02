| They Are So Gay Fans Perplexed By Western Audiences Perception Of Rrr As Queer Story

‘They are so gay’ fans perplexed by Western audience’s perception of ‘RRR’ as queer story

By ANI Published: Updated On - 01:35 PM, Thu - 2 June 22

New Delhi: ‘RRR’, one of this year’s biggest visual masterpieces featuring megastars Ram Charan and N.T. Rama Rao popularly known as Jr. NTR that has been breaking box office records and gathering a cult following of its own is now getting attention for the “chemistry” between its two male protagonists.

Directed by writer-director SS Rajamouli, the epic action drama set in 1920, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in supporting parts revolves around a fictional story around two Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komram Bheem (played by Jr NTR) and their fight against British Raj.

Many viewers, particularly in the West, are tweeting about how ‘RRR’ is a gay romance and how much they enjoyed the chemistry between the two characters.



A Twitter user, tweeted, “Jaw-dropping action, yes. Adventure, yes. Revenge, yes. But why did none of you tell me #RRRMovie was so heartwarmingly gay??”



Another user wrote, “they should’ve made RRR gay, the potential was right there”



And the list goes on….

“Watched RRR, so basically it’s like your everyday South Indian Movie, but with gay relationship.”

“if you watch RRR as a period gay love story its acc kinda cute”

Naturally, after seeing all these Twitterati reactions, Rajamouli fans are quite upset because they do not see it this way.







Several people are seeing the picture as a full-fledged drama with a strong LGBT message. It’s intriguing to see how a single film can be done in a multitude of ways while still being up to interpretation. According to estimates, ‘RRR’ has surpassed Rs 1200 crore in box office earnings and is still going strong.

It was released on March 24 this year .