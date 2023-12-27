| This Intl Airport To Become A Silent Airport From January 1

This International Airport to become a ‘silent’ airport from January 1

By PTI Updated On - 06:12 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Thiruvananthapuram: The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport here will be going ‘silent’ from January 1, 2024.

In a ‘silent airport’, passengers will be provided a noise-free and peaceful travel experience, an airport statement here said on Wednesday.

“The Silent Airport initiative is to ensure that passengers can enjoy a relaxed auditory experience while they utilise their wait time enjoying their favorite activities without disturbance,” a TRV (Kerala) International Airport Limited (TIAL) spokesperson said.

As part of the initiative, the airport will ensure that no vital information for passengers is missed and that TIAL will display flight information in all Flight Information Display Screens across Terminal-1 and Terminal-2, it said.

Only announcements related to change in boarding gate as well as Inline Baggage Screening System will be made at the airport, it added.

Emergency and security related announcements will continue on the public announcement systems as per the requirements.

A campaign to sensitise passengers about the Silent Airport initiative of TIAL will also be undertaken on social media handles such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, the statement added.