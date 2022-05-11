This restaurant in Hyderabad serves ‘Shaadi ka Khana’ with a dash of royalty

By Epsita Gunti Published: Published Date - 06:46 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Hyderabad: We’ve all attended weddings in our life, sometimes to support the loving couple, and yes,. sometimes for the love of food. The lengthy spread of delicious dishes is hands down one of the best reasons to attend a wedding, other than dressing up and clicking Instagram worthy pictures.

But we don’t get invited to weddings every other day, do we? And that is why, for Hyderabadis who are missing ‘Shaadi ka khana’, this restaurant is serving authentic wedding food without an actual wedding.

Fanooz Restaurant at Lakdikapul has come up with a whole new spread of dishes called ’Shaadi Ka Table’ replicating the dining tables in Muslim weddings. It is an unlimited platter of twelve popular dishes served in weddings.

Speaking about ‘Shaadi ka Table’ and food preparation, Amir from Fanooz says: “The main reason we started this is because I realized not everyone has the opportunity to attend a Muslim wedding and food served there is really tasty. Just like weddings, we cook our food on wood. It is what makes our dishes stand out.”

At Rs.899 for adults and Rs.699 for kids, one can have delicacies served at weddings. The management here says it’s best when guests pre-book and turn up in groups of four or more as that is suitable for the amount of food that will be served.

Zafrani Mutton, Bhuna Gosht, Lal Chicken, Zafrani Kheer and Khubani ka Meetha are some of their most liked dishes.

Along with mouth-watering food, the place also offers a royal ambience. With portraits of erstwhile Hyderabad and jaw-dropping chandeliers, it’s the place to be if you are craving some vintage royalty.

“Fanooz itself means chandeliers. That is why you see them everywhere in our restaurant. We give a palace-like feel to our customers, a royal dining experience with the best food,” says Amir, adding that they are coming up with another unique concept soon.