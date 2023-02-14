This Valentine’s Day, catch these shows and movies with your soulmate

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:09 PM, Tue - 14 February 23

Hyderabad: The season of love has arrived! And one of the best ways to celebrate the day is to binge-watch some intriguing love stories that Netflix has to offer. Apart from the good old displays of affection – be it long-stemmed roses or boxes of chocolate or candlelit dinners, you can try a binge-watch session with your loved one. We’ve curated a list of films that you can stream:

Ante Sundaraniki

Featuring Nani, and Nazriya Nazim in the lead role, ‘Ante Sundaraniki’, a Netflix Telugu rom-com takes you through the lives of a Christian woman, Leela (Nazriya Nazim), and a Brahmin guy, Sundar (Nani), who fall in love and get married. In an attempt to convince their parents, the children tell different stories, and create a comical disaster by complicating their situation. ‘Ante Sundaraniki’ is a sweet romantic comedy movie and a perfect watch for Valentine’s Day.

Virata Parvam

Vennela (Sai Pallavi) is a typical Telangana country girl who draws a lot of inspiration from literature and her father’s Oggu Katha. The most-wanted Naxal commander Aranya alias Ravanna (Rana Daggubati), whose poem Vennela just so happens to read, captures her heart. The central conflict of this romantic action thriller is how Vennela and Ravanna’s paths connect and if Vennela succeeds in winning his heart. A romantic action film that celebrates love and has powerful emotions, ‘Virata Parvam’ proves to be a memorable V-Day film.

Krishna Vrinda Vihari

Directed by Annish Krishna, the Telugu romantic comedy stars Naga Shaurya, Shirley Setia and Radhika in prominent roles. The story revolves around Krishna (Naga Shaurya), who falls in love with his project manager Vrinda (Shirley). However, descending from an orthodox family, he strives to convince his family to marry Vrinda. This rom-com is an inspiring watch as it takes you through a series of twists and tales of love.

18 Pages

‘18 Pages’, Netflix romantic drama, features Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, and Ajay in the lead. The movie takes you through the life of Siddhu (Nikhil Siddhartha) and Nandini (Anupama Parameswaran). Heartbroken Siddhu finds himself immersed in the enigmatic world of Nandini when he stumbles upon her two-year-old diary. This love story is sure to make your day lively.

Love Today

Consider giving your partner access to your phone for the entire day. That sounds impossible, right? Well, that is what ‘Love Today’ is all about. This rom-com features a young couple who swap phones for 24 hours, on the request of the girl’s suspicious father. Directed by Pradeep Ranganathan, the movie stars Pradeep Ranganathan, Ivana, and Yogi Babu in the lead. This film is a great watch, as it makes two strangers fall in love.