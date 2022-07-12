This young editor is carving out a different path

By Priyanka Pasupuleti Published: Published Date - 03:27 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad: The 27-year-old editor of hit films like ‘Colour Photo’ and ‘Major’, Kodati Pavan Kalyan believes that life is like a puzzle game and that as we get older, our viewpoints change.

Kodati Pavan was a firm believer in trying something new before breaking into the film industry. He tried his luck in a dance competition and came away with a silver medal in the Hip-hop Dance Championship. Unfortunately, however, due to an accident, Pavan discontinued his dance training and later relocated to Hyderabad.

“My journey into editing began with a humorous argument when I asked a friend to edit my short-film and he refused, which motivated me to begin learning. Later, I started watching YouTube videos and practising on my own before I finally started editing, and then I joined the YouTube channel ‘Chai Biscuit’,” shares Pavan, talking about the beginnings of his journey.

“And ‘Colour Photo’ director Sundeep happened to be my roommate. We had a strong working relationship and collaborated on more than 200 movies; our ideologies aligned, which helped us get entry into the reputable platform known as ‘Colour Photo’. Through this film, I got introduced to a large number of people in the film industry.”

“People often evaluate others in the society, and it was no different with me. People questioned my parents about my work, but I should appreciate them for their support and for giving me the freedom to pursue my goals. I used to put in 15 hours of work every day because I was so passionate about what I did.”

“I would also like to thank Adivi Sesh for pushing me to join his project, ‘Major’. The reaction we received from the audience in the theatres was invaluable, and in particular, the praise from Army members gave us goosebumps,” says Pavan, who is also called ‘Peekay’ in film industry.

In addition to acting in a few short-films, Pavan tried his luck in the movie industry as well. “Editing is my passion and I would be continuing in this field. And there are many youngsters who are trying their luck, I will definitely support them and work for free,” he says Pavan, who earned his BTech degree from NIT Rourkela.

The young editor, who gained popularity in a short time, worked for films like ‘College Kumar’, ‘Heads And Tales’, ‘Colour photo’, and ‘Major’.