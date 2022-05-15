Thomas Cup: India take 2-0 lead; on the cusp of history

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:35 PM, Sun - 15 May 22

Indian men's doubles badminton players Chirag Shetty (left) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. File Photo

Hyderabad: After youngster Lakshya Sen put India in 1-0 lead with a come-back win over Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the Thomas Cup final against 14-time champions Indonesia, the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty swelled India’s lead to 2-0 with a three-game thrilling victory over experienced Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, in Bangkok on Sunday.

Having lost the first game, 81-21, the Indian duo bounced back strongly and prevailed over Indonesian duo 23-21, 21-19 in the next two to take India closer to historic title. The second game was an edge-of-the thriller contest with momentum swinging in both ways. But the youngsters held their nerves to take the match into decider.

With the Indonesian duo not giving in easily, the fight went down the wire in the third game. Though the Indians trailed 13-16 at one stage, they upped their game to clinch the doubles tie.

Earlier in the first singles, youngster Lakshya Sen staged a tremendous comeback after going down in the first game to defeat Ginting 8-21, 21-17, 21-1 to give India 1-0 lead.

The youngster, who failed to record victories in the earlier matches, rose to the occasion in the final. India, who entered the final of the Thomas Cup for the first time in the history, needed a good start against 14-time champions Indonesia.

The All England Open silver medallist did not disappoint as he defeated fancied Ginting in a thriller.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .