| Thousands Of Users Across The Globe Experience Twitter Outage

Thousands of users across the globe experience Twitter outage

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:27 PM, Thu - 14 July 22

New York: Twitter appears to be experiencing an outage for thousands of users across the globe on Thursday.

Individuals attempting to use the social media platform were met with a message saying “Tweets aren’t loading right now. Try again”.