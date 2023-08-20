Threads struggles to gain traction, maintains around 10 million users

By IANS Published Date - 03:00 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

San Francisco: Meta’s Twitter rival Threads has been in steady decline after peaking at around 50,000 daily active users globally on Android devices in early July and now stands at around 10 million.

According to the digital intelligence platform Similarweb, the numbers are less than a tenth of Twitter’s (now X) usership, reports TIME.

Over 10 million people joined the social media app within seven hours of its July 5 launch, according to the Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Threads became the most downloaded non-game app on its first day in a decade, as per the market intelligence data provider Sensor Tower, and surpassed 100 million users.

Moreover, the report mentioned that the users on Threads spend just 2.4 minutes a day on the app, down over 80 per cent from its early July peak.

Numerous celebrities and regular users have stopped posting on the app, and analysts believe it lacks cultural relevance and core communities to keep people engaged.

“When I open it, I see a lot of very generic content that seems to be coming from a team of brand managers or public figures,” Kevin Driscoll, associate professor of Media Studies at the University of Virginia was quoted as saying.

“As opposed to what made Twitter feel exciting and compelling in its heyday, which was a more direct conversation and live responses to things that were unfolding,” he added.

Threads made it incredibly simple for new users to sign up when it first launched. Many users didn’t even need to create a new, separate account: they could simply import their Instagram information, and their Threads feed would fill up with familiar faces right away.

After the novelty factor ended, it became difficult to persuade people to open another app on their devices. It didn’t help that Threads began as a mobile-only app with no desktop counterpart, the report said.

Meanwhile, Meta has announced new features to Threads, including the ability to directly share posts in Instagram direct messages (DMs), a mention button and more.