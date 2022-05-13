| Three Die In Road Accident In Karimnagar

Three die in road accident in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 03:22 PM, Fri - 13 May 22

Karimnagar: Three persons, who received serious injuries in a road accident that took place near Bavupet of Kothapalli mandal on Thursday night, died while undergoing treatment in hospital on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Mallaiah, Odemma and Harika.

According to police, residents of Munjampalli of Manakondur mandal, the victims sustained serious injuries when an autorickshaw wherein they were traveling towards Vemulawada overturned near Bavupet late on Thursday night.

Police shifted the injured persons to district headquarters hospital wherein they breathed their last while undergoing treatment on Friday morning.

