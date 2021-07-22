Three held for brawl in pub in Hyderabad

The arrested persons were identified as Praveen , Nandeswar and Samuel, all working at the club.

Hyderabad: Three persons who attacked a woman and her two friends at HiFi pub at Country Club were arrested by the Panjagutta police.

The arrested persons were identified as Praveen, Nandeswar and Samuel, all working at the club.

According to the police, the woman along with two persons went to the HiFi pub to discuss an issue that began following misbehaviour by some persons with a woman at the premises a day before the incident.

“On July 12, when she went to the premises to discuss the previous day’s incident, the proprietor Murali Krishna along with others attacked with bottles and sticks resulting in grievous injuries,” the Panjagutta police said.

A case was registered by the police on a complaint from the victim. While three persons were arrested, the police are making efforts to nab Murali Krishna who is absconding.

