Three held for organising cricket betting in Hyderabad

Acting on information, the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force caught Mohd Mastan, Syed Ghouse and Mohd Salahuddin

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (south) team busted a cricket betting racket and caught three persons who were organising cricket betting at Kalapather.

Acting on information, the team caught Mohd Mastan, Syed Ghouse and Mohd Salahuddin. “They were organising cricket betting on the ongoing IPL matches in the city and luring punters to place stakes on the matches,” said S Raghavendra, Inspector Task Force (south).

The police seized Rs.30,000 in cash and four mobile phones from them and along with the property were handed over to Kalapather police station for further action.

