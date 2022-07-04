Three Maoists arrested in West Singhbhum

By PTI Published: Published Date - 12:45 PM, Mon - 4 July 22

Representational Image

Chaibasa: Three Maoists were arrested in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, a senior police officer said.

Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar on Sunday said acting on a tip-off that some Maoists would enter the Saranda forest from neighbouring Gumla district, a joint team of CRPF and district armed police started searching of vehicles.

The security forces detained three persons travelling in a motorcycle as naxal posters and literature were seized from their possession.

The three persons confessed that they are members of the ultra outfit and work for Maoist leaders Misir Besra and Saurabh da.