Tiger Cup: Rishab bowls EMCC to victory over Deccan Chronicle

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:27 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Hyderabad: Rishab Baslas scalped five for 18 while CP Venkatesh (89) and Shaik Sohail (54no) hit half-centuries to guide EMCC to a 90-run victory over Deccan Chronicle in the Nawab MAK Pataudi T20 Tiger Cup, on Wednesday.

Brief Scores: Mahmood CC 92/9 in 20 overs (Sumeet Kumar 4/22, CH Reddy 2/22) lost to R Dayanand 93/4 in 9.3 overs (D Manish 2/14); Evergreen 92/6 in 18 overs (Irfan Khan 2/16) bt AOC 85/7 in 18 overs (G Aniketh Reddy 2/18, ARanjith 3/18, Chandan Sahani 2/4); Central Excise 174/7 in 17 overs (K Sumanth 95; Jesal Pravin 2/20) lost to Gemini Friends 177/6 in 16.3 overs (N Thakur Tilak Varma 85; Dane Johnson 2/33, P Saaketh Sairam 2/33); EMCC 175/2 in 20 overs (CP Venkatesh 89, Shaik Sohail 54no) bt Deccan Chronicle 85 in 16.4 overs (Shashi Shekar 2/17, Rishab Baslas 5/18); Continental 81 in 13.5 overs (M Shashank 3/15, N Sushmit Chand 2/25) lost to Khalsa 82/2 in 11.5 overs (Dhyeay Paun 40); Charminar 70/2 in 17 overs (Nikhil Sunkara 3/13) lost to union Bank of India 71/2 in 9.1 overs (Mohd Rizwan 2/27); BDL 127/10 in 19.2 overs (B Tejodhaur 54, Raj Chauhan 4/16, Chirag Yadav 2/16, Mohd Saif 3/19) bt Deccan Wanderers 124/9 in 20 overs (Chirag Yadav 43; Shubham Bist 3/17, Madhav Rayudu 3/18); Hyd Bottling 116/8 in 20 overs (Bhagath Varma 4/20) bt Sportive 97/8 in 20 overs (K Sriharsha 4/13); SCRSA 189/5 in 20 overs (Y Kumar 48, D Naren Reddy 69, Santhosh Pandey 2/23, B Ram Prakash 2/35) bt Secunderabad Nawabs 90 in 20 overs (Raman 3/10, B Sudhakar 3/8, G Elezar 2/14, S K Mahaboob Basha 2/8); Jai Hanuman 105 in 20 overs (Mohd Bhat 3/19, Salman Ahmed 2/13, Ruthik Yadav 2/27, Mohd Mansoori 2/13) lost to Budding Stars 109/7 in 19.4 overs (Bhavesh Seth 43no; K Rohit Rayudu 2/18); Rohit XI 176/5 in 20 overs (M Sai Pragnay Reddy 65, Shaik Rasheed 72, P Reddy 2/21, Ajay Yadav 2/21) bt Jai Bhagawathi 127 in 17.4 overs (Dhanush 67, Shubham Sharma 3/21, Mohd Rizvi 2/21).