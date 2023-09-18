Tim Cook says ‘there are some things he doesn’t like about Elon Musk’s X’

| Tim Cook Says There Are Some Things He Doesnt Like About Elon Musks X

By IANS Published Date - 01:41 PM, Mon - 18 September 23

San Francisco: Apple CEO Tim Cook has said that there are “some things about” Elon Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) that he doesn’t like.

Cook called the platform’s apparent anti-semitism problem “abhorrent” in an interview with CBS, but added, “Twitter is an important property; I like the concept that it’s there for discourse”.

However, when asked whether Apple should be advertising on X, he said that this is something the company “constantly” asks itself.

Further, the Apple CEO was asked about the release date of the Vision Pro as according to reports, the headset is facing manufacturing delays, on which Cook confirmed that the Vision Pro is still on schedule, restating his statements from last week’s iPhone 15 “Wonderlust” event.

When Cook was asked whether the challenges he faced in creating the iPhone were the same with the Vision Pro, he said it was “more complex”.

“No, it’s more complex, and so it requires innovation in not only the development, but also in the manufacturing,” Cook was quoted as saying.

Moreover, the interview also covered Apple‘s environmental initiatives, including the carbon footprint of the new Apple Watch Series 9.

Cook said he wants Apple to demonstrate that going carbon neutral can be profitable so that other companies can “rip it off.” Apple’s overall carbon footprint is decreasing, according to the company.

Apple ended the use of leather across all of its product lines as part of its ambitious 2030 climate goal.

The company will replace leather with a new textile called FineWoven, an elegant and durable twill made from 68 per cent post-consumer recycled content.

Beyond its 2030 goal, Apple is also working toward a 90 per cent reduction in emissions by 2050 — which will necessitate advocating for collective action from governments, businesses, and individuals to accelerate global progress in the fight against climate change.