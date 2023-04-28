Timeline of Jiah Khan suicide case till date

Jiah Khan was found dead in her suburban home on June 3, 2013.

Mumbai: A special CBI court in Mumbai is likely to announce the verdict in the suicide case of actress, Jiah Khan on Friday.

Actor Sooraj Pancholi, who is facing charges of abetting the suicide of actress Jiah Khan, reached CBI Court along with his mother on Friday morning.

Sooraj Pancholi is accused of abetting the suicide of Jiah Khan based on a letter seized on June 10, which the 25-year-old actor purportedly wrote, Mumbai Police booked Pancholi under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and arrested him. Sooraj, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was allegedly in a relationship with Jiah.

Here is a timeline of Jiah Khan’s suicide case: on June 3, 2013, Jiah Khan’s body was found in flat number 102 of Sagar Sangeet Society in Mumbai On June 7, 2013, Mumbai police recovered a six-page suicide note from Jiah’s house.

On June 10, 2013, Sooraj Pancholi was arrested by the Juhu police after allegations of abetting Jiha for suicide.

On July 2, 2013, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Suraj Pancholi and he got released after spending 22 days in jail.

In October 2013, Jiha’s mother, Rabia Khan, moved to the Bombay High Court demanding a CBI probe.

In July 2014, the case was handed over to the CBI.

In December 2015, the CBI submitted a report before the court and termed the case as an abetment to suicide. A few days later, Rabia demanded for an SIT to probe the matter.

In February 2017, the High Court rejected the demand for the formation of the SIT.

The trial court also rejected Rabia’s demand for further investigation in 2018.

On 15 March 2019, the trial began in the Jiah Khan case.

In the year 2021, the case was reassigned to the Special CBI Court because the sessions court said that the jurisdiction of the CBI case is not with the sessions court.

On March 21, 2023, the government side closed its case with the statement of 21 witnesses.

On April 20, 2023, both sides presented their final arguments after which the court fixed 28 April to announce the verdict.