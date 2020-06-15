Timely rains fuel farming activity in Wanaparthy

By | Published: 9:38 pm

Wanaparthy: After a good night’s spell, farmers across the district have resumed their farming activity for the current Vaanakalam season. Most of the farmers have already prepared their lands and some of them have also started tilling their fields and women farm workers have begun sowing seeds.

Due to the onset of southwest monsoon at the very right time this year, almost the entire district except three mandals have received excess rainfall as compared to the last year this time. The district’s average rainfall as compared to last year has doubled, prompting farmers to focus on the new pattern of crop selection as suggested by the State government.

In Peddamandhadi and Ghanpur mandals where there has been good rainfall last week, those farmers dependent on rain-fed agriculture have started planting cotton, jowar and other seeds. At Ammapally Thanda of Peddamanchadi mandal, farmers could be seen planting jowar, whereas in Alwal village of the same mandal, farmers could be seen planting cotton seeds on Monday morning, hoping for yet another spell of rain, which came down as light showers at isolated places in the mandal during the day.

Paddy could be seen in its nursery stage in various places where irrigation was done through borewells.

While farming activity could be seen in some places, still MGNREGS works were being carried-out for achieving the target for this year’s Haritha Haram plantation programme, for which the MGNREGS workers were engaged.

Many farm ponds in Peddamandhadi mandal were seen brimming with rainwater, due to the watershed management practices implemented in the mandal successfully for the past few years, which is also the objective of the Centre’s Jal Jeevan Abhiyan.

There was still plenty of water stored in Ganapasamudram in Khilla Ghanpur which was being released to its ayacut’s farmers.

