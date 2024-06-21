TOMCOM to recruit hotel management staff to work in Japan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 June 2024, 08:47 PM

Nizamabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), a Government Recruitment Agency, is conducting a special programme for training and recruitment of qualified hotel management staff to work under Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) in Japan. According to a statement issued on Friday, candidates with a degree or Diploma in Hotel Management and aged between 22-27 years from registered colleges can apply for this programme. No prior work experience is required, the statement said.

Training in Japanese language and additional professional skills required to work in Japan would be provided in Hyderabad to the selected candidates. Successfully placed candidates can earn Rs. 1.50 to 1.80 lakh per month. For more information contact 9951909863/6302292450/9573945684.