Top 3 actors setting trends with their sartorial choices

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:04 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

Hyderabad: From regal saris to bold pantsuits, these 3 female actors have shown time and again that they are the trendsetters of this generation. Their sartorial choices have left their fans and fashion critics in awe of their keen eye for style and passion to make everything look just perfect on them.

Janhvi Kapoor

First on the list is Janhvi Kapoor. Young, charismatic, and always dressed sharply, this fashion icon has always made it a point to be dressed to the nines. Whether it is in neon dresses or ’90s throwback pants, Janhvi is ever so graceful on her own.

Sara Ali Khan

Known for her love for bright colours and eccentric designs, Sara Ali Khan never shies away from flaunting her choices. Often seen gracefully dawning high fashion couture, she looks equally ethereal in traditional wear. Of course, who can forget her iconic ‘Atrangi Re’ look that soon caught the fashion frenzy.

Tejasswi Prakash

Fashion diva Tejasswi Prakash is known for her impeccable taste and bold fashion statements. Never one to shy away from making a powerful impact, her style choices have often placed her at the forefront of the most influential fashionistas of our times. Whether in jeans or a sari or a bodycon dress, Tejasswi shows us how effortlessly graceful she is.