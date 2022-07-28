TRS MPs continue protests at Parliament

Published Date - 10:35 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

New Delhi: Demanding lifting of suspension of TRS Rajya Sabha members, TRS MPs held a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue on the premises of Parliament on Thursday. They also demanded that special debate on inflation, price rise, flood relief to Telangana and other issues be taken up in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The TRS MPs, led by the party Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageshwara Rao, took up the issue issue in Lok Sabha amid slogans raised by the Opposition members. After the House was adjourned, they staged a demonstration at the Mahatma Gandhi statue. “Dictators Modi and Amit Shah… down down,” the protesting MPs raised slogans.

Speaking to mediapersons on the occasion, Nama Nageshwara Rao said three TRS Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended as they opposed anti-people’s policies of the Centre. “It is unacceptable to suspend the members for raising the just issues of people during the proceedings. The Centre must stop looting people in the name of GST as well as revoke the suspension of the Parliament members immediately,” he demanded.

In all, 20 MPs were suspended since Monday, including seven from the TMC, six from the DMK, three from the TRS, two from the CPI(M) and one each from the CPI and the AAP. Three more MPs including two from AAP and an independent MP, were suspended on Thursday, for the remainder of this week on charges of disrupting the proceedings of the House.

The suspened MPs on Wednesday launched a 50-hour relay protest against their suspension by the Rajya Sabha chairman. TRS MP D Damodar Rao sat for the protest on the Parliament premises along with the fellow suspended members throughout Thursday night.

Meanwhile, TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday demanded that the NDA government at the Centre should come forward and debate in the Parliament on issues of importance to common man like GST hike and price rise. The TRS MPs who were suspended, were trying to focus on issues concerning common people of India.

“My compliments to Hon”ble MPs of @trspartyonline who continue to protest & focus on issues important to the common man of India “All the diversionary tactics not withstanding, let the NDA Govt come forward and discuss GST hike, Price rise of essential commodities & Inflation,(sic)” he tweeted, referring to a protest held by the TRS MPs at Parliament.