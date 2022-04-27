TRS passes resolution to fight against religious intolerance

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:48 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Hyderabad: The TRS has resolved to fight against religious intolerance and protect the national integrity as well as the country’s unique culture.

The TRS plenary held on Wednesday observed that the growing religious intolerance will weaken the country on all fronts. The party called on the people to fight unitedly against the ‘barbaric’ acts by some political forces and spread the message of love and peace.

Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar said the communal politics of the BJP government pose a threat to the country’s future. He denounced union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement calling for the Uniform Civil Code. He pointed out that all the laws except the Family laws were same for people of all religions.

MLC P Venkatram Reddy seconded the resolution.

