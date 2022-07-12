TRS social media convener releases Modi’s ‘report card’

Published Date - 12:15 PM, Tue - 12 July 22

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) social media convener and chairman of Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Y Satish Reddy took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

He released PM Modi’s ‘report card’ listing India’s ranks in terms of various indexes. In remarks, it was mentioned that ‘Narendra Modi is very authoritative; he must respect the constitution and abide by its values.’

Our very own, Mr Modi’s Progress Card !👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/Nbo0RuCpNu — YSR (@ysathishreddy) July 11, 2022

Earlier too, Reddy shared many videos of the ‘Money Heist’ gang holding placards that read ‘Bye Bye Modi’. He had also shared a photograph of a poster in LB Nagar targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party and PM Modi.