Published: 9:15 pm

Hyderabad: The results of TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET 2020 will be declared at 3 pm on Friday. Out of 30,310 registered candidates, 71 per cent attended the TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET conducted on October 9.

