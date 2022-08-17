TSSC to Open Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad to skill workforce in emerging technologies

Published Date - 06:22 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: In an effort to bring together the government, industry, and skilling entities to discuss about the new landscape of skilling in Telangana, The Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) organized the “Telecom Manthan 2022”in Hyderabad.

During the event, TSSC also signed an MoU with TASK (Telangana Association for Skill and Knowledge) for executing ESDM scheme 2 for unemployed youth in Telangana. TSSC will be responsible for assessments and certification, a press release said.

Telecom Sector Skill Council announced that it will launch one Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad focused towards building the capacity in emerging technologies like 5G, IoT & Drone in this year, and the number is supposed to grow in the forthcoming years across India.

TSSC being an Awarding body for NSQF skills will also scale up the Training of Trainers and Assessors Centres. Arvind Bali, CEO, Telecom Sector Skill Council said, “Telangana is a state of potential for India. The youth are driven and eager to learn about the new-age technologies. We’re focused on providing high-level skills and bridge the workforce demand for the growth of 5G ecosystem in India. As more and more manufacturing shops setup in India, they will need a plethora of job roles to set up their supply chain.”

The keynote session was addressed by Shri Jayesh Ranjan (IAS), Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce(I&C), and Information Technology (IT) Department, Telangana Government and Shri Konduru Ajay Reddy, Chairman, Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), who highlighted the current skilling landscape in Hyderabad and Telangana.