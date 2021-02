TSSTA announces teams for nationals

Senior national table tennis championship is scheduled to be held at Panchakula in Chandigarh from February 16 to 24

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 9:08 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Table Tennis Association has selected senior men and women teams for the upcoming senior national table tennis championship, scheduled to be held at Panchakula in Chandigarh from February 16 to 24.

Teams: Men: SFR Snehit, Amaan Balgu, Mohammed Ali, Dr Chandra Chur, Ali Mohammed; Manager: Venu Gopal; Coach: Somnath Ghosh;

Women: Varuni Jaiswal, N Bhavitha, Mounica, Raaga Neviditha, V Sassya.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .