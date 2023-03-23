TT Championship: Telangana paddlers win team bronze

The Telangana men’s team, lost to RSPB in a closely-fought contest 3-2 to settle for the third place
Hyderabad: Telangana table tennis men’s team returned with a bronze medal from the UTT 84th Senior National and Inter-State Table Tennis Championship, at the Gymnasium Hall , University of Jammu, on Thursday.
The Telangana men’s team, comprising Mohammed Ali, S Fidel R Snehit, Vansh Singhal, lost to Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) in a closely-fought contest 3-2 to settle for the third place. Earlier in quarterfinals, the TS team downed Haryana 3-0.
Meanwhile, the women’s team lost to Tamil Nadu 1-3 in the pre-quarterfinals.
Results: Men’s Team: Semis: RSPB bt Telangana 3–2 (Ranit Banja (RSPB) vs Mohammed Ali 11 – 05, 06-11, 11-04, 11-07); Ghosh Anirban (RSPB) vs Snehit 09-11, 05-11, 12-10, 11-07, 05-11; Akash Pal (RSPB) vs Vansh Singhal 12-10, 11-08, 11-05; Ranit Banja (RSPB) vs Snehit 9-11, 03-11, 08-11; Ghosh Anirban (RSPB) vs Mohammed Ali 11-05, 11-09, 11-09.
Caption: