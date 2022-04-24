Tune in Tunic to enjoy magic of old-school

By Aditya Deshbandhu

Tunic is a roleplaying game that at first glance seems like a spiritual successor to games like Celeste, Deadcells, and Hollow Knight with its old-school design and linear game play. However, a few minutes into the game you begin to realize that it serves an experience filled with mystery like none other.

For starters, it is set in a world with a unique language, has an inventory management system that takes some getting used to, and an in-game map/location system that resembles the box-art of a conventional video game. In terms of virtual world navigation, you are just as likely to be lost in Tunic as you are in Elden Ring.

Playing as a tiny fox in this spectacular isometric adventure, you can easily overlook the fact that Tunic is a game designed by one person (Andrew Shouldice) and has been in development for nearly seven years!

The attention to detail shows as you watch the developer’s vision for the game unfold and you find aspects from classic RPG games like the first Zelda adventure. However, Tunic is not just a good-looking game as its combat mechanisms while simple is surprisingly effective. With a simple sword, dodge and block mechanism the game allows players to strategize and carefully progress while enjoying the magic of the old-school.

Tunic’s strength lies in its ability to withhold crucial game information from its players and revealing just the right amount to keep up the intrigue. It does this in a variety of ways, in terms of navigation it seals off certain paths and opens up some depending on how you approach the game, the story too is unravelled layer by layer almost like the peeling of an onion, and lastly it offers in-game gear only in specific places.

For example, the sword that is only available at a hero’s grave is one of the first items that can be collected but to get it a player needs to persevere and explore the world quite a bit, once acquired though it changes your approach to Tunic entirely. I found the opponents easier to kill and my exploration of the world a lot faster with the sword.

This is a game that is equal parts exploration and strategy.

Despite its top-notch gameplay experience players of modern RPGs might find the narrow corridor-like style of the game too linear and a bit restrictive but for those who have played old platformers this game should be a great fit.

A practical steal at Rs 700 this is one of the best indie game experiences of 2022. A must-have if you like the RPG genre.

