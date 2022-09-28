Turkish singer Melek Mosso cuts her hair on stage to support Iran’s anti-hijab protests

Published Date - 04:52 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

In a viral video, the artiste is seen cutting her hair on stage, expressing solidarity towards protesters in Iran.

Hyderabad: Popular Turkish singer Melek Mosso has extended her support to anti-hijab protests in Iran. In a viral video, the artiste is seen cutting her hair on stage, expressing solidarity towards protesters in Iran.

The protests erupted in Iran after the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, in morality policy custody on September 17. Reportedly, Amini was arrested and beaten up for allegedly not following strict hijab rules — Under Iran’s sharia, or Islamic law, women over the age of seven are obliged to cover their hair and wear long, loose-fitting clothes.

As Mosso was seen cutting her hair during her performance, the audience applauded her.

Watch the video here:

Turkish singer @MelekMosso cuts off her hair on stage in solidarity with the Iranian women. Thank you Melek!#MahsaAmini #مهسا_امینی #IranProtests2022 pic.twitter.com/ZjISxjGkAL — Omid Memarian (@Omid_M) September 27, 2022

Earlier, the singer has even tweeted in support of the women in Iran and said, “I am with my sisters in Iran in their rightful resistance.” She added, uploading an image of a hair-created flag, and wrote, “Men who do not leave them alone Women will make this world beautiful. Equal and free world for all #Mahsa_Amini”

İran’daki kızkardeşlerim haklı direnişlerinde yanlarındayım. Onları yalnız bırakmayan erkeklerin de 👏🏾 Bu dünyayı kadınlar güzelleştirecek🌹 Herkes için eşit ve özgür dünya ✊🏽 #Mahsa_Amini pic.twitter.com/oJcmzJneVf — Melek Mosso (@MelekMosso) September 21, 2022

Iran Human Rights group has reportedly claimed that over 75 people have been killed in the protests, until Tuesday, amid clashes with security forces. The protests entered the twelfth day on Wednesday.