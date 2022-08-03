Twin titles for St Joseph’s Public School at CISCE Throw Ball Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:16 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

St Joseph’s Public School U-14 and U-19 gilrs teams cheering after emerging champions.

Hyderabad: St. Joseph’s Public School, King Koti U-14 and U-19 girls teams bagged top honours in the CISCE Regional Sports and Games Throw Ball Tournament held at the International School , Shaikpet , Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The U-19 team defeated Gitanjali School, Begumpet 15-11, 15-12 in the final. Meanwhile, the U-14 team downed Timpany School, Visakhapatnam 15-9, 15-11 in the summit clash to emerge champions.

Results: U-19: Final: St Joseph’s Public School bt Gitanjali School, Begumpet 15-11, 15-12; Semifinals: St Joseph’s Public School bt Aurobindo School 15-12, 15-11; Quarterfinals: St Joseph’s Public School bt Sherwood 15-10, 15-11; U-14: Girls: Final: St Joseph’s Public School bt Timpany School, Visakhapatnam 15-9, 15-11; Semifinals: St Joseph’s Public School bt St Joseph’s School, Malakpet 15-11, 15-12; Quarterfinals: St Joseph’s Public School bt International School 15-9, 15-10.