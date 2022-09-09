| Twitter Reacts As Neeraj Chopra Becomes First Indian To Win Diamond League Trophy

Twitter reacts as Neeraj Chopra becomes first Indian to win Diamond League Trophy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:49 PM, Fri - 9 September 22

Neeraj Chopra celebrates his victory.

Hyderabad: India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra shone bright like a diamond on Thursday as he became the first Indian to win the Diamond League Trophy at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich.

Neeraj’s first attempt resulted in a foul and he followed it up with an 88.4m throw in his second and 88min his third attempt. The track and field athlete registered a throw of 86.11m, 87m, and 83.6m in his fourth, fifth, and sixth attempts, respectively.

Diamond League is a track and field athletic competition that is held annually since 2010.

The 24-year-old also won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and silver at the World Athletics Championships in 2022. Neeraj Chopra didn’t take part in the recently concluded Birmingham Common Wealth Games due to a groin injury.

Here’s how the Twitterati celebrated Neeraj Chopra’s win:

.@Neeraj_chopra1 Javelin flies another high and with the win of #DiamondLeague 🏆 Title. Congratulations to him. You are just making us more and more proud.@ianuragthakur @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/J0ythr1vvy — Natcharaju Venkata Subhash (@nvsubhash4bjp) September 9, 2022

Proud Moment for Country Heartiest Congratulations to the star of Bharat @Neeraj_chopra1 ji on becoming the first Indian to win the #DiamondLeague finals at #ZurichDL with a massive throw of 88.4m. pic.twitter.com/yPhEgfXu1A — Pratik Karpe (@CAPratikKarpe) September 9, 2022

Our Golden Boy brings home a 💎 this time 🤩🤩

(Not a 💍 but a 🏆) 😋@Neeraj_chopra1 adds another historic achievement to his bucket by becoming the 1st Indian to win #DiamondLeague Title with the best throw of 88.44m Brilliant Effort👏👏

Continue to shine like a 💎#ZurichDL pic.twitter.com/sjkRefvKno — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 8, 2022

Golden Boy is Unstoppable! Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on becoming the first Indian to win the #DiamondLeague title in with a massive throw of 88.4m at the #ZurichDL We're so proud Champion!#Javelin pic.twitter.com/fl921cjf9R — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 9, 2022

Golds,Silvers done, he gifts a 24-carat Diamond 💎 this time to the nation 🇮🇳🤩 Ladies & Gentlemen, salute the great #NeerajChopra for winning #DiamondLeague finals at #ZurichDL with 88.44m throw. FIRST INDIAN🇮🇳 AGAIN🫵🏻#indianathletics 🔝 X-*88.44*💎-86.11-87.00-6T😀 pic.twitter.com/k96w2H3An3 — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) September 8, 2022