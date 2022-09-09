Friday, Sep 9, 2022
Home | Sport | Twitter Reacts As Neeraj Chopra Becomes First Indian To Win Diamond League Trophy

Twitter reacts as Neeraj Chopra becomes first Indian to win Diamond League Trophy

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 03:49 PM, Fri - 9 September 22
Twitter reacts as Neeraj Chopra becomes first Indian to win Diamond League Trophy
Neeraj Chopra celebrates his victory.

Hyderabad: India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra shone bright like a diamond on Thursday as he became the first Indian to win the Diamond League Trophy at the Letzigrund stadium in Zurich.

Neeraj’s first attempt resulted in a foul and he followed it up with an 88.4m throw in his second and 88min his third attempt. The track and field athlete registered a throw of 86.11m, 87m, and 83.6m in his fourth, fifth, and sixth attempts, respectively.

Diamond League is a track and field athletic competition that is held annually since 2010.

The 24-year-old also won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and silver at the World Athletics Championships in 2022. Neeraj Chopra didn’t take part in the recently concluded Birmingham Common Wealth Games due to a groin injury.

Here’s how the Twitterati celebrated Neeraj Chopra’s win:

Related News

Latest News