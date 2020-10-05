Two drown in Jalpally tank at Pahadishareef

One, Mohd Sohail went missing in tank on Saturday and another Altaf drowned while he was searching for Sohail on Sunday

Hyderabad: Two persons, including one who attempted to retrieve a body, drowned in Jalpally tank in Pahadishareef.

According to the police, Mohd Sohail (30), a resident of Edi Bazaar had come along with his relative Kaleem to Jalpally tank on Saturday evening. “Sohail stepped on a stone near the tank and slipped into the water. He did not know how to swim and got drowned,” said S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, SHO Pahadishareef.

On information, the Pahadishareef police reached the spot and took up rescue operation. The operation was suspended as it got dark. On Sunday morning relatives of Sohail had reportedly called one person identified as Aslam of Bandlaguda in Chandrayangutta and sought his help to retrieve the body of Sohail from the tank.

“Altaf dived into the water four times to spot and pull out the body from under the water but in vain. In the fifth attempt he himself drowned in the water,” said the Pahadishareef police. However the body of Sohail floated within a few minutes of Altaf drowning in the tank. The Pahadishareef police immediately reached the spot and retrieved the body of Altaf with the help of GHMC disaster response force and fire department personnel.

The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary where it is preserved for post-mortem examination.

A case was registered by the police and investigation taken up.

