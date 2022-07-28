Two held for 2BHK fraud in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:24 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Two persons, including a woman, were arrested on charges of cheating people after promising them double bedroom houses from the government in Vanasthalipuram on Thursday.

Police said the suspects Uma (36), a homemaker and Shiva Kumar (40), an auto-rickshaw driver, both from Vanasthalipuram, lured people saying they had contacts with local representatives and government officials who could sanction 2 BHK houses.

In 2020, Uma, with the help of Shiva Kumar collected sums ranging from Rs.20,000 to Rs 50,000 from each person to an estimation of Rs 42 lakh and collected Rs 12 lakh from three persons promising to set up stalls under government schemes and later went absconding.

Based on a complaint from a victim from Kamareddy district, the Vanasthalipuram police booked a case and arrested them.