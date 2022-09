| Two Injured In Explosion In House In Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:06 PM, Sat - 3 September 22

Representational Image. The police suspect the explosion occurred due to leakage of gas from an LPG cylinder kept in the kitchen.

Hyderabad: Two persons sustained injuries following an explosion at a house in Nallagutta area in Ramgopalpet on Saturday morning.

A portion of the building was damaged. The Ramgopalpet police shifted the injured to hospital and are investigating.