Two-year-old boy dies after falling into water pit on Hyderabad outskirts

The child was the son of the caretakers of the nursery located on the Telangana State Sports School premises.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 28 June 2024, 07:29 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A two-year-old boy drowned in a pit filled with water at the Telangana State Sports School at Hakimpet on the city outskirts on Friday.

The child was the son of the caretakers of the nursery located on the school premises. It is suspected that he had gone out to play when he accidentally fell into the pit which was filled with rain water and died.

Hisr parents, who realised he was missing, searched for him in all possible places, but could not find him.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and took up the investigation.