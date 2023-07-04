Unidentified persons attack Belarus’ Embassy in the Hague

By ANI Published Date - 06:00 AM, Tue - 4 July 23

The Hague: The Belarusian Embassy in the Hague has been attacked by unidentified persons on Sunday, according to the Russian News Agency TASS.

“The incident occurred in the early hours on July 2,” the Belarusian Embassy said.

TASS is a state-owned Russian News Agency founded in 1904.

The embassy further said that the attackers broke windows and stained the facade, reported TASS.

Meanwhile, the Belarusian Embassy informed that the attackers were detained by the Dutch police.

According to the Dutch broadcaster, the attackers tossed stones at the embassy building and broke several windows. They also wrote various slogans on its walls, including those accusing Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of terrorism.