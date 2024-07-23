Union Budget: Injustice to Telangana once again, says Jogu Ramanna

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 July 2024, 05:36 PM

Former Minister Jogu Ramanna

Adilabad: Former minister and BRS district president Jogu Ramanna termed the budget presented by union minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a political budget, with injustice being done to Telangana once again.

Ramanna said it was clear that injustice would be done to Telangana when there was no questioning force without any understanding about the existence of Telangana. Once again it has been proved that only the BRS would fight for the rights of Telangana, he said, adding that the union government neglected Telangana by allocating Rs 15,000 crore to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 26,000 crore to Bihar.

He said that if the regional power was strong, this would not have happened, and found fault with MPs from Telangana for failing to question the union government over poor allocation of budget to Telangana. What does the silence of the union ministers of the State over the budget indicate, he asked, wondering why Congress workers were celebrating while farmers were reeling under severe crisis.